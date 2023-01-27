Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Datadog were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at $428,470,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at $204,001,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at $204,865,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 104.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 353.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,821,000 after purchasing an additional 964,400 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 710,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 423,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,392,490.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 710,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 423,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,392,490.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $532,783.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,878.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and sold 269,888 shares valued at $19,904,866. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $76.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $184.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Oppenheimer raised Datadog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Datadog from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.32.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

