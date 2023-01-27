Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 53,530 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 686,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53,530 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $23,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,843,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $886,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,695 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,304,000 after acquiring an additional 50,382 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,174,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,457,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,795,000 after acquiring an additional 660,476 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Compass Point cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

CFG stock opened at $43.12 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $56.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

