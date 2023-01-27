HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) rose 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.43 and last traded at $18.43. Approximately 142,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 280,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
HUTCHMED Stock Up 6.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
HUTCHMED Company Profile
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUTCHMED (HCM)
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.