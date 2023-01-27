HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) rose 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.43 and last traded at $18.43. Approximately 142,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 280,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,105,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,532,000 after acquiring an additional 50,212 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 22.9% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,577,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,209 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 1,096.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,534,000 after acquiring an additional 123,396 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 38.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,761,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,609,000 after acquiring an additional 488,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

