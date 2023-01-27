HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2023

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCMGet Rating) rose 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.43 and last traded at $18.43. Approximately 142,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 280,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HUTCHMED Stock Up 6.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,105,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,532,000 after acquiring an additional 50,212 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 22.9% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,577,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,209 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 1,096.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,534,000 after acquiring an additional 123,396 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 38.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,761,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,609,000 after acquiring an additional 488,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.