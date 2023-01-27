Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 58,200 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,200 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $26,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG stock opened at $197.25 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $147.32 and a one year high of $201.51. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.16%.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,087 shares in the company, valued at $21,408,686.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.32, for a total value of $922,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,300,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,087 shares in the company, valued at $21,408,686.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

