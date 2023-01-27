OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.50

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on OC Oerlikon from CHF 8.50 to CHF 8 in a report on Monday, November 7th.
OC Oerlikon Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49.
OC Oerlikon Company Profile
OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OC Oerlikon (OERLF)
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.