Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.25

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $22.51, with a volume of 30177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

Gemini Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $930.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of -0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.12.

Institutional Trading of Gemini Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 80.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 16,297 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gemini Therapeutics by 215.0% in the third quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

