Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Shares Down 16.7%

Shares of Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA – Get Rating) dropped 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 177,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 337% from the average daily volume of 40,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Gowest Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$26.94 million and a PE ratio of -3.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Gowest Gold Company Profile



Gowest Gold Ltd. operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. It holds interest in the North Timmins Gold Project that covers 1 patented mining claim, 11 mining leases, and 56 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 11,185 hectares in Evelyn, Gowan, Little, Prosser, Tully, and Wark Townships in the Timmins gold camp.

Featured Stories

