Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Shares Up 25%

Shares of Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Rating) shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 1,302,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the average session volume of 516,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Silver Spruce Resources Stock Up 25.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$4.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79.

Silver Spruce Resources Company Profile

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, explores for precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interests in the Pino de Plata project located in southwest corner of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Melchett Lake project situated in the Thunder Bay mining district, Northern Ontario, Canada.

