Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 125,562,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 250,012,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
Mullen Automotive Stock Down 8.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48.
Insider Transactions at Mullen Automotive
In other news, Director Kent Puckett sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive
About Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.
