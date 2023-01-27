Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 125,562,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 250,012,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48.

In other news, Director Kent Puckett sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Mullen Automotive by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

