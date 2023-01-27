Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Sets New 1-Year High at $123.02

Shares of Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $123.02 and last traded at $122.91, with a volume of 4653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.67.

Marubeni Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.50 and a 200-day moving average of $101.94.

Get Marubeni alerts:

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.45 billion during the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marubeni Co. will post 24.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marubeni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marubeni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.