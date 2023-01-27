Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Shares Down 5.4%

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45. 107,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 366,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Diversey from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Diversey from $7.70 to $6.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diversey from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Diversey from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.35.

Diversey Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Diversey had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSEY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Diversey by 19,023.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,020,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,574 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Diversey by 144.7% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,577,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,850 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Diversey by 491.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,544,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,584 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Diversey by 251.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,578,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,398 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Diversey by 55.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after acquiring an additional 951,084 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

