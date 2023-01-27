Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.82 and last traded at $24.81. 457,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 647,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day moving average is $29.49.

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Embecta had a net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.41%. The firm had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Embecta Corp. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Union Heritage Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

