Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Sets New 1-Year High at $149.02

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $149.02 and last traded at $148.99, with a volume of 211482 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.53 and its 200 day moving average is $133.60.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $2.26. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Institutional Trading of Reinsurance Group of America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

