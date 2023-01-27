Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Trading Up 100%

Shares of Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS – Get Rating) were up 100% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 2,583,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 630% from the average daily volume of 353,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Nexus Gold Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm has a market cap of C$3.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.01.

About Nexus Gold

Nexus Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship property include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario.

