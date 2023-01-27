Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Trading Up 5.5%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.05 and last traded at $21.00. Approximately 262,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 400,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a negative net margin of 2,932.26%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $56,268.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,504 shares of company stock worth $220,571. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.