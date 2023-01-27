Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Trading Up 5.5%

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNXGet Rating)’s share price was up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.05 and last traded at $21.00. Approximately 262,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 400,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a negative net margin of 2,932.26%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $56,268.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,504 shares of company stock worth $220,571. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

