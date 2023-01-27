Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Trading Up 4.4%

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.46 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 90,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 153,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CGAU shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 36.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth $41,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Centerra Gold by 31.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

