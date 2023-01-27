Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.09 and last traded at $53.06. Approximately 585,767 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 407,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Silgan from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Silgan from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average of $47.88.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 6.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Silgan by 58.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 470.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 151.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silgan

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.