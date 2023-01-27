Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Shares Down 5.3%

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $240.17 and last traded at $242.22. 1,732,407 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 1,236,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. StockNews.com cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $273.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.86.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.89.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company's revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 35.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

