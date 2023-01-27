Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.45

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (CVE:DWS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 3043 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.82 million and a PE ratio of -12.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.70.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits (CVE:DWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.22 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Douglas Green sold 42,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total value of C$25,131.05.

Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc produces, markets, and sells wines in Canada, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufactured Wines and Agency. It produces vintner quality alliance and blended wines under the 20 Bees, Creekside, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Dan Aykroyd, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh, Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity, and Backyard Vineyards brand names.

