Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.75

Shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 172677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEO shares. StockNews.com lowered Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. TheStreet cut Telecom Argentina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Telecom Argentina Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Telecom Argentina ( NYSE:TEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.46). Telecom Argentina had a positive return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the third quarter worth $37,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the third quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the second quarter worth $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Telecom Argentina during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 290.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

Further Reading

