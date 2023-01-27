Glenview Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ADM opened at $84.90 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $70.02 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

