Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $7.24 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $1,000,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,085,739 shares of company stock worth $7,651,502 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.77.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

