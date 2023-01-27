SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 233.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 75.1% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 132,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $568,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,768,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,458,091.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,040,100 shares of company stock worth $4,577,304. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $423.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.96 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Recommended Stories

