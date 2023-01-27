Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share.

Microsoft Stock Up 3.1 %

MSFT opened at $248.00 on Friday. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.70 and its 200 day moving average is $249.47.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.09.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 522 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

