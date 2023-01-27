Empowered Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 114,529 Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 114,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 236.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

Cipher Mining Stock Up 11.5 %

NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $1.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. Cipher Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $3.94.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cipher Mining

In other Cipher Mining news, CEO Tyler Page sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $28,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,120,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,903.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Profile

(Get Rating)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.