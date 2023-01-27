Empowered Funds LLC Buys Shares of 2,184 Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 862.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 7.6% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Price Performance

AMED stock opened at $91.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.30 and a twelve month high of $179.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Amedisys’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

AMED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.25.

About Amedisys

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

