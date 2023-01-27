Prudential Financial Inc. Has $27.08 Million Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ResMed worth $27,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter worth $694,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

ResMed Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RMD opened at $232.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $262.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.22 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 4,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.83, for a total value of $1,077,650.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,334,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 4,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.83, for a total value of $1,077,650.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,334,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $1,273,243.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,022,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,226 shares of company stock valued at $12,439,247. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Stories

