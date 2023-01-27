Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Position Boosted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 133.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 406,065 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,797 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $26,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 376.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Best Buy by 242.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $83.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $112.96. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,971.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

