Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in NU by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NU by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in NU by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in NU by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in NU in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 47.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NU. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on NU from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

NU stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

