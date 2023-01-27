Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 506.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 522,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Avangrid worth $26,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.48.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avangrid to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

