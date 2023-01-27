Empowered Funds LLC Sells 9,808 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,808 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 297.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,300 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,161,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,470,000 after acquiring an additional 673,764 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 554,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 294,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 968,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 269,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $32.74.

Insider Activity

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 179.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,081.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,081.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 95,000 shares of company stock worth $429,000. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MARA shares. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.11.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

