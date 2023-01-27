Empowered Funds LLC Buys New Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1,948.0% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.15. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $162.65.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SI shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Silvergate Capital from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

