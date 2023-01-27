TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 209,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,185 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in TeraWulf were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 2,542.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in TeraWulf during the second quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

TeraWulf Stock Up 4.0 %

WULF stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. TeraWulf Inc. has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $13.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14.

TeraWulf Profile

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

TeraWulf, Inc owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WULF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.