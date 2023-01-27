Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,182,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 121,155 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.71% of Univar Solutions worth $29,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 23,010.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,139,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117,728 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 46.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,636,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,395 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 738.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,996,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,043 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 106.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,713,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 71.4% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,964,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,500 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Univar Solutions

In related news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $1,600,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,119,455.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,654 shares of company stock valued at $3,636,409. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

UNVR opened at $33.84 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNVR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.14.

Univar Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.