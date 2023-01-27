Empowered Funds LLC Invests $295,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $106.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 868,963 shares of company stock valued at $88,258,827. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Mizuho raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

