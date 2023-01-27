CX Institutional Sells 171 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

CX Institutional cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $46,197,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,969 shares of company stock worth $10,236,468. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $192.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.09 and a 200 day moving average of $173.80. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.