Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys New Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 8.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 74,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,058,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 341,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,055,000 after purchasing an additional 32,007 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 134.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,565,000 after acquiring an additional 109,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% in the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Shares of GPC stock opened at $167.99 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

