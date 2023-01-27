CX Institutional Buys 570 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

CX Institutional grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $149.11 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $166.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.28.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

