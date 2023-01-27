Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,356,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,738,000 after purchasing an additional 622,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,100,000 after purchasing an additional 115,558 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 4,545,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,177,000 after purchasing an additional 180,361 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,560,000 after purchasing an additional 251,969 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,678,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,979,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $35.83 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Valvoline had a return on equity of 170.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.19%.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $164,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,114.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $320,504.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,176.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $164,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,534 shares in the company, valued at $709,114.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,786 shares of company stock valued at $514,611 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

