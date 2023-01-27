The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Kroger were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 13.6% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Kroger by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 26,228 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kroger by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,976,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,543,000 after buying an additional 302,406 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 70,671 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Kroger by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 387,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,971,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $44.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KR shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

