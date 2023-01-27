Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 105.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,896,000 after purchasing an additional 368,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,079,211,000 after purchasing an additional 313,090 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,299,000 after purchasing an additional 239,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC opened at $167.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.