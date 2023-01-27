Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 138.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 160.1% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCQ opened at $19.19 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.05.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.