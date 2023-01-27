CX Institutional Increases Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 412.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $64,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $71.93 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $54.86 and a 12-month high of $113.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

