CX Institutional Acquires New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $63.61 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $55.92 and a 52-week high of $68.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.18 and a 200-day moving average of $62.25.

