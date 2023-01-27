CX Institutional Decreases Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

CX Institutional reduced its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,231 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,735,000 after purchasing an additional 79,437 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,798,000 after purchasing an additional 31,114 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 427,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,036,000 after purchasing an additional 18,362 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 339,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,215,000 after purchasing an additional 42,055 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VFH opened at $88.13 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $101.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.65.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

