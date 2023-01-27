Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes $219,000 Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in argenx by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in argenx by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in argenx by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

ARGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of argenx from €405.00 ($440.22) to €450.00 ($489.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen upped their price target on argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on argenx from $461.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on argenx in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on argenx from $471.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.23.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $382.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 0.80. argenx SE has a one year low of $249.50 and a one year high of $407.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $383.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.28.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by ($0.76). argenx had a negative net margin of 295.08% and a negative return on equity of 66.04%. The company had revenue of $146.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.49 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that argenx SE will post -15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

