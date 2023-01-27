Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $534,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $35.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.07. The firm has a market cap of $283.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

