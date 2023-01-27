Empowered Funds LLC Increases Position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,076,000 after purchasing an additional 325,631 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,860,000 after purchasing an additional 87,549 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,971,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 96,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 471.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 621,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PUBM shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PubMatic to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer set a $22.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

PubMatic Price Performance

In related news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,501.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at $106,501.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $605,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,557 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,825. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.81 million, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. PubMatic had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Articles

