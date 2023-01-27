16,726 Shares in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.24. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVTR. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Avantor to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Avantor Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.