Empowered Funds LLC Has $331,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,409 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in Netflix by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in Netflix by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Argus boosted their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.36.

Netflix Trading Down 0.8 %

Netflix stock opened at $364.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $308.39 and a 200-day moving average of $263.38. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $458.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $162.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

